Mandi: Milan Kumar Majhi, 26, a resident of Hoogly, West Bengal is travelling on foot from Kolkata to Ladakh with a goal of reaching the destination within 100 days. Consequently, Milan has covered 1800 kilometres in 60 days and has arrived in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Anil Majhi, his father is a tea seller while Milan is an accountancy graduate. He was working in the steel industry but lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, he started helping his father at the tea stall.

ETV Bharat spoke to Milan who shared that it has been his childhood dream to go to Ladakh and Khardungla on a bike but due to financial restraints, he had decided to fulfill the journey on foot. Milan added that he walks 30 kilometres per day on foot. Several people and social organizations on the way help him, providing him three meals for the day and a place to stay at night. The youth added that these days people use bikes or cars even to travel short distances while walking will be good for both health and the environment.

