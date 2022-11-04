New Delhi: A 100-day countdown to India's first Formula E Race, the 2023 Ace Hyderabad E-Prix to be held on February 11 next year, beginning with the unveiling of a Formula E car here on Friday. According to the four-year association deal among Formula E, the Government of Telangana and Ace Nxt Gen, the championship will take place in India until 2026.

Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the championship taking place between January and July 2023. "We are thrilled to bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to India for the very first time and showcase our new Gen3 car to a thriving new audience," Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer said in a release.

"It has been a must-have destination for us for some time, and so we cannot wait to be racing in Hyderabad on the 11th February." The last time a major international racing event was held in the country was the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.

"It is an honour for us to welcome racing enthusiasts across the world for the Formula E championship in the city," KT Ramarao, Telangana Minister of IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said.

"It is also a proud moment for us, as Hyderabad is one of the 13 world cities where the races are scheduled. Moreover, it is also aimed at raising awareness and inspiring change in sustainable practices and adopting EVs in the state."

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has enthralled global fans for eight seasons now, completing 100 races in 21 cities. For the coming season, Formula E fans will see 11 teams and 22 drivers racing the new Gen3 around the most iconic cities in the world, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, part of the Indian-based Mahindra Group.

India will also be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championship race, labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida with provisional dates set at September 22-24. PTI