Mumbai: In a setback to Anil Deshmukh, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the former Maharashtra home minister's plea to be granted default bail in the alleged Rs 100 crore recovery case.

On behalf of Deshmukh, Adv. Aniket Deshmukh had applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court. A 7,000-page charge sheet has been filed by the ED. Deshmukh, against whom the money laundering case was registered by the ED after allegations of corruption against him were levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, approached the special PMLA court for bail on January 4.

He argued in his plea that though the agency had filed a charge sheet against him, the court had not taken cognisance of it, and, therefore, he should be granted default bail.

