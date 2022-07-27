Jaipur(Rajasthan): More than 100 beds are set to be included in a government hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan and it would become the largest hospital in the state for providing treatment to children affected with cancer, said Dr. Kapil Grag. The JK Lon Hospital, which treats a large number of children not only from Jaipur but from other parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is set to become the largest public sector hospital in the country. "This initiative is taken to treat every type of cancer in this hospital," added Garg.

Jaipur: JK Lon Hospital to have 100-bedded pediatric ward for cancer patients

In the last few years, JK Lon Hospital has taken major steps in the treatment of cancer in children. Talking to ETV Bharat, senior Pediatrician of the hospital Dr. Kapil Garg said, "Before 2011-12, there was no facility of cancer treatment in JK Lon Hospital. The children affected with cancer were referred to Delhi hospitals for treatment. After that, gradually the infrastructure related to cancer treatment has improved in JK Lon Hospital."

For cancer treatment in children, Dr Kapil Garg along with two other doctors went to AIIMS Delhi and took training in cancer treatment. Dr Kapil said, "In the initial days when cancer treatment was started in JK Lon Hospital, the infrastructure was very less. To change that situation, some NGOs were contacted to support the cause and they bore the expenses of the treatment of children. The tests related to cancer treatment are expensive and the cost of cancer tests for all the children was borne by these NGOs. Even at present, some tests which are not done in the hospital, its expenses are also being borne by the NGO itself."

Dr Kapil lauded the state government schemes aiding the hospital and cancer treatment. Garg said, "in the beginning cancer medicines were also very expensive, but it changed after Bhamashah and Chiranjeevi schemes were started by the government. Now, almost all cancer medicines are available for patients free of cost. Mainly three tests are conducted on children suffering from cancer, out of which one test is available in JK Lon Hospital. But still cytogenetic and MRD tests are still not available in the hospital. The cost of each of these tests is pegged around Rs 8,000 to 10,000.

So far, more than 700 cancer patients have been treated at JK Lon Hospital. At present, more than 300 children are hospitalized, said Dr. Garg and added" due to better treatment, the mortality of children suffering from cancer in the hospital has come down to 10 percent. There are more than 200 children suffering from cancer who are living a normal life after being cancer free,' he added.

Earlier, only 60 to 70 general beds and ICU beds were available with the hospital for treatment, but soon the colorful walls painted ward of 100 beds would be ready, to accommodate children suffering from cancer. Dr. Kapil Garg said, "usually the highest number of blood cancer cases are witnessed among children, and after the development of infrastructure, it will be possible to treat poor children in the hospital. Apart from cancer victims, more than 500 children suffering from Thalassemia are also being treated in the hospital."

"Every happiness is celebrated in the cancer ward of the hospital. Special arrangements are made for the children at every festival. A few years ago rakhis were made on behalf of these cancer-affected children, which were also sold in the market. Different things are taught to children in the hospital to keep them engaged which prevents them from sinking into depression. Apart from this, children who miss their classes during treatment are also being taught in the hospital to keep them motivated," Dr Garg added.