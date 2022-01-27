Bengaluru: A 10-year-old boy from Bengaluru has developed an app called 'E-Attorney' to make the job of lawyers easier, especially for his father who is also a lawyer. This app is going to be very useful for all lawyers worldwide.

R. Kanishkar, the teen who knows the difficulty of his father's work in collecting documents,data related to different cases and client information, got inspired to develop the app. Kanishkar is already busy in learning coding. He chose Coding Project in his White Hat Junior course and started to develop the app.

First it was a small app, however, the Whitehat Jr. organisation being aware of its importance has supported the boy to develop the app in a larger scale. This app allows attorneys to collect all kinds of documents and information related to different cases of their clients. The lawyers can contact their clients directly and the clients, who are given access to the app by their lawyers, can also easily view their case documents stored in the app. There is also a option to Chat between clients and attorneys.

Addressing the media Kanishkar said, "Due to increased workload, my father used to come home late every night and when I used to visit his office occasionally, I would see his juniors and other lawyers looking for documents, which would lead to further delays. I wanted my father to finish his work on time, so that he would come home from office early."

"It was then that I conceived the idea of creating an app to find a solution to every lawyers' problem. I decided to use my knowledge of coding and build an app so that my father and other lawyers like him could also handle and share their documents easily. I started this work in school. I got scholarship from the school to built it in a large scale. More technology was being implemented with the help of a company called Online Solution".

This app is so confidential that it is not possible to leak information of others unnecessarily.