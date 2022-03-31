Bengaluru: 10-year Bangladeshi boy got a new lease of life by undergoing a successful liver transplant at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru. The boy was diagnosed with hepato-pulmonary syndrome, a rare condition that affects the lungs of people with advanced liver disease.

Back in Bangladesh, the boy had difficulty in breathing and was advised to undergo Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation (PAVM) correction, a condition that affects blood flow between the heart and the lungs after which the patient’s family shifted him to Fortis Bengaluru. As the patient had persistent low oxygen saturation, he has been on oxygen support for the past 16 months.

At Fortis Hospital, the patient was examined thoroughly and was diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease secondary to congenital intrahepatic portosystemic shunt– type 4 with the severe hepato-pulmonary syndrome. The patient was advised to undergo liver transplant surgery. Congenital intrahepatic portosystemic shunts (IPSS) are abnormal vascular communications within the liver between branches of the portal vein and the hepatic veins.

Considering the deteriorating condition of the boy, an urgent transplant was needed. However, being diabetic, the boy’s father was unfit for the donation and the mother was pregnant. In such a scenario, in order to save the life of the boy, his aunt came forward to donate part of her liver after which the boy underwent the surgery.

Dr. Mahesh Gopashetty- Senior Consultant HPB and Transplant Surgery at Fortis said the challenge during the surgery which they anticipated was only oxygen support. "With the help of our hepatobiliary and pediatric critical team, we were able to extubate him from the ventilator after 3 days post the transplant. The pediatric critical care team led by Dr. Yogesh Gupta played a crucial role in managing the oxygen level of the boy for continuous 3 months," he said.

The multidisciplinary team of doctors was led by Dr. Mahesh Gopashetty- Senior Consultant, HPB and Transplant Surgery, Dr. Ravindra Nidoni Consultant- Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Prasanna K S- Consultant Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Dr. Yogesh Gupta- Head PICU, Dr. Murali Chakravarthy- Director- Anesthesiology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Also read: MP: Indore hospital conducts rare liver transplant operation