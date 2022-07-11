Hyderabad: In the digital era, the world is changing rapidly with new inventions every day. As the world has turned into a global village, many new words are coming to the fore every day. Similarly, with the changes in the technological field across the world, new English words are added to the Oxford dictionary every year with the changes in the language used by people based on culture, social, political and economic factors in different countries. So, here are the 10 English words that are being trending in 2022.

Nomophobia: Fear of not being able to live without a mobile phone

SHARENT: A parent who regularly shares information with their children through social media is called a sharer. A sharer and a parent are combined to form a sharer

FINFLUENCER: A Fininfluencer is an influencer who focuses on money-related topics.

FITSPIRATION: The word fitspiration is used when talking about a person or thing that is an inspiration for learning or improving health, and fitness. Fitspiration is formed from the words fitness and inspiration

STAN: A stan refers to someone passionate about a celebrity.

AWESOMESAUCE: Used to mean more than awesome

LOW-KEY: This word is used as an adjective to say that something should not be made clear to others. Also, this word can be used when talking about people who do not like to boast about themselves

HANGRY: This word is used to describe the anger and frustration caused by hunger

METAVERSE: Metaverse is a virtual method. It allows all users to meet virtually on the computer and interact with each other with digital avatars.

SITUATIONSHIP: This term is used to say that the relationship between two people is more of a friendship and less of a couple.