Indore/Barwani: Dinosaurs, the Mesozoic era giants who roamed the earth, faced extinction due to meteorological causes long before the first human foray into the world. Both public interest and inquiry, however, recently peaked, with what are being claimed to be dinosaur eggs of the past being discovered in a forested area in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani.

Archeologist Dr. DP Pandey Sendhwa, who started the survey of older forts and statues on January 30, reached the area in question located near Hingwa village of Varla tehsil in the district on February 5, wherein he identified the rock-like, oval objects.

The eggs are likely to be displayed at the Indore Museum. As per information, one of the eggs weighs 40 kg whereas the others weigh up to 25 kg each.

Archeologists have claimed that the alleged eggs can be as old as 10 million years.

"I was posted here two years ago. I saw this at that time and thought it could be a fossilized dinosaur egg. Then I informed the SDO about this. He came, checked it out, and sent it out for testing. After testing, they said this was thousands of years old," forest guard Badrilal Tarole said, speaking to ETV Bharat. He also pointed out the places where the eggs were originally observed.

Sub Divisional Officer Sandeep Vaskale said that orders to preserve the area have been given, adding that the administration also had plans to build a fossil park in the area.

Earlier, in MP's Dhar district, a total of 25 dinosaur nests, including a large number of fossils, were found. The nests were later identified as being around six-and-a-half million years old.