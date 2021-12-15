New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 10 states and eight union territories have reported zero arrests under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020.

According to the data presented by the Minister of State (MoS), Home, Nityanand Rai in a written reply stated that 1948 people were arrested under the UAPA in 2019 and the number came down to 1231 in the following year.

Last year Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of arrests under the UAPA. A total of 361 arrests were made in the state under UAPA in 2020. It was followed by Jammu and Kashmir (346) and Manipur (255).

Arrests under the UAPA recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi from 2019 to 2020. The arrests in Delhi under UAPA went up from nine in 2019 to 12 in 2020. As for Jammu and Kashmir, there were 227 arrests under UAPA in 2019 which went up to 346 in 2020.

"Cases under UAPA are investigated by state police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As far as NIA is concerned, so far 49 special courts have been designated across the country for the speedy trial of NIA cases," stated Rai.

