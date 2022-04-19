Nuh (Haryana): At least 10 to 12 persons sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in a factory dealing with gunpowder. The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred at Shah Chowkha village in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday when a factory dealing with explosive substances caught fire.

Panic prevailed in nearby villages and people began scurrying for cover when massive explosions in the factory rocked the area. The factory is located in a forest. People were finding themselves helpless to control the blaze. Later, local people informed the fire department, which rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A probe into the matter has begun. The fire tenders were successful in controlling the blaze. At least 10-12 persons were injured in the explosion. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said police sources.