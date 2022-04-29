Jhajjar (Haryana): Ammonia gas leakage from a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana late on Thursday night triggered panic-like situation in several parts of the district. People started scurrying for safety and factory workers were seen fleeing from the plant with a burning sensation in their eyes. Several people complained of breathlessness and many of them started vomiting.

Immediately, the incident was reported to the police and fire brigade team. On receiving information about the incident, the fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and began pouring water to minimise the harmful effect of the poisonous gas. According to the administration, the situation was now under control. The incident happened at around 9.15 pm on Thursday. As soon as the news of an ammonia gas leak spread to the area, people came out of their homes and started running aimlessly. Some of them complained of breathlessness and some started vomiting.

Around 10 people were rushed to a hospital as they had a burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing. Workers rushed out of the factory where ammonia gas leakage occurred. The fire engines poured water on streets and roads, besides people also used water in their homes to minimise the harmful effect of the gas. To keep people awake and alert, police made announcements throughout the night. Several ambulances were kept in standby mode. Ravi Gurjar, who lives in the area, told the workers came out of the factory where the ammonia gas leakage happened, with burning sensation in their eyes. Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Jag Niwas said people were advised to wear masks. Firefighters and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Some people were hospitalised.