Meerut/Aligarh: Ten persons died and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Meerut, Aligarh and Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. In the first accident that occurred in Meerut's Jani area, a speeding car after taking the wrong side ploughed into a marriage procession at a wedding venue leading to the death of three persons, including the groom at the spot, while six other Baraatis were critically injured. Whereas in the Aligarh accident, three people died and two others sustained injuries.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aniruddh Kumar, said, "On Wednesday night, a Maruti Eco moving at a high speed after changing the lane and coming on the wrong side, ploughed into a marriage procession assembled at the wedding venue. The accident happened on Meerut-Baghpat Road. Varun, the groom died on the spot while three others, who were critically injured, were rushed to a hospital. Of the three injured, two persons Mahendra and Vikas, both 40 years of age, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, the car was impounded and the driver was taken into custody."

Bablu, an eyewitness, said, "Three persons died in the accident. At least half a dozen people were critically injured. Among the injured the condition of one person was stated to be critical. He was on ventilator support. While two others have sustained serious injuries. The shocking incident took place when the marriage procession was entering the wedding venue. A Maruti ECO car after taking the wrong lane ploughed into the marriage procession."

In the second incident, three people died on Wednesday on Mathura Road near Morani village in the Iglas police station area of ​​Aligarh. Two persons were critically injured in the accident. The injured have been undergoing treatment at JN Medical College and Hospital. SHO of Iglas police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

"The accident took place in the early hours near Morani village on Mathura Road of the district. A speeding car rammed into a truck from behind leading to the death of three persons. The deceased were identified as Manoj (22), Narendra (23) and Dharmendra (25). The injured were identified as Sundar (24) and Ajit (25). Five persons were travelling in the car when the mishap took place. The deceased hailed from Nagla Tal locality of the Hathras Gate in the district while the injured, too, hail from the same locality."

In the third incident, four persons were killed and three others seriously injured when they were mowed down by a roadways bus, late on Wednesday night. Police said the deceased have been identified as Sankeshwar Kumar (25), and Mohri Kumar (22), Satish Kumar (25), from Prayagraj, and Gopal (34), a resident of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said, "Workers of Hero Motors Company situated in the Badalpur area were going for their night shifts. A bus from Noida Depot hit them. Three people died on the spot and later, one more died in the hospital. The police impounded the vehicle. Further legal proceedings have begun." Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.