New Delhi: At least 10 cases of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, have been detected in New Delhi on Wednesday. This was confirmed by Satyendra Jain, Delhi health minister. "One patient has been discharged from a hospital while remaining patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of the remaining patients is stated to be stable," Jain said.

According to a study conducted by Hong Kong researchers, Omicron multiplies much faster in human bronchi and slower in lungs tissue, that's why the severity of illness in some persons is low. The Omicron rate of infecting people as well as its transmissibility is higher, but the virus affects the upper respiratory tracts of the lungs, not the tissues in the lungs, the study stated.

The rate of replication of the Omicron was found to be 10 times slower in human lungs tissue than what was detected in the original strain. Therefore, the observation suggested that it might have lower severity of illness, said the findings.