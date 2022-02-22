Khatima (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, 10 persons were killed when a car carrying them fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday. On receiving information, the local police and the rescue team reached the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road and conducting rescue operation.

According to police, they were returning home after attending the marriage of one Manoj Singh, son of Lakshman Singh, a resident of Kakanai in Panchmukhi Dharamshala, when the accident occurred.