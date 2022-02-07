New Delhi: Acknowledging that the Union Government is aware of the concerns expressed by airlines and aircraft manufacturers over the rollout of 5G mobile services in the USA, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 10 flights of Air India between India and USA were cancelled due to the deployment of 5G mobile services in the USA.

"A total of 10 flights of Air India between India and USA were cancelled due to the deployment of 5G mobile services in the USA as detailed below," the Union Minister stated in a written reply. He also said that the airlines have expressed concern over potential interference with the aircraft radio altimeters due to the rollout of 5G mobile services in the USA.

"Yes sir, Government is aware of the concerns expressed by airlines and manufacturers of aircraft upon rollout of 5G mobile services in the USA and its potential interference with the aircraft radio altimeters," the Minister said.

As to whether the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was in touch with the aviation authorities in USA, the MInister said, "To address the safety concerns arising due to roll out of 5G in USA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued Airworthiness Directive (AD) along with Alternative Method of Compliance (AMOC) which has been mandated by DGCA and complied by the Indian scheduled carrier operating to USA."

Read: Air India curtails US operations due to 5G roll-out