Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces at the Chatpora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. "Encounter has started at Chatpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on their official Twitter handle. "One terrorist was killed. Search going on," the police further informed.

The encounter was ongoing and further details about the incident are awaited.