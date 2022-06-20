1 militant killed during encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama
Published on: 42 minutes ago
Updated on: 26 minutes ago
Updated on: 26 minutes ago
Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces at the Chatpora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. "Encounter has started at Chatpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on their official Twitter handle. "One terrorist was killed. Search going on," the police further informed.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SSxiSewUEk— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 19, 2022
The encounter was ongoing and further details about the incident are awaited.
