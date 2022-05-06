Bhopal: Attacking the Centre over the WHO's estimation that India had 4.7 million (47 lakh) COVID-19-related deaths, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reiterated that in the month of March-April last year, more than 1.25 lakh people were cremated.

"I have been saying from the very beginning that lakhs of people have died in the country because of Corona, while the BJP government instead of saving lives and accepting the truth, kept on suppressing the figures," said Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath added, "Earlier, I had said that because of the mismanagement of Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh 1,27,503 people were cremated in crematoriums and cemeteries in the month of March and April, out of which 80 percent died due to Corona. If so, the number of deaths because of Covid should be one lakh, twenty-seven thousand plus. At that time government filed complaints against me, calling me a liar. While we have seen people dying in agony due to a lack of treatment, beds, oxygen, life-saving medicines and injections."

Reacting to Kamal Nath's claim MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "He is accepting WHO's claim but not of India, This is the speciality of Congress. How to frame "Great India" as "Defame India". "

In the government records the number of death because of Covid is only 10,735 which is far less than Kamal Nath's claims.

Also Read: India's top health experts question WHO report on excess Covid deaths, term it untenable