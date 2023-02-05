7,000 more winged visitors throng Himachal's Pong Dam; long tail ducks spotted for first time

Shimla: This year the world-famous Pong Dam wetland site here recorded 7,000 more migratory birds in comparison to last year with record 1.17 lakh birds flocking to Himachal. The birds cover thousands of kilometres to evade severe cold in Central Asia, Siberia, China and Mongolia. The bird census was carried out on the 30th and 31st of January, 2023, which saw 108 species of winged visitors.

According to the Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Upasana Patial, Long Tail Ducks were spotted for the first time this year. Found only in Russia, the Long Tail Ducks were reported in the Suganara area near the boating point. The two-day survey of migratory birds was carried out with the assistance of the Wildlife Wing, Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), State Biodiversity Board, Wildlife Institute, Dehradun and wildlife experts.

The pre-census briefing for the participants was done on January 30. On January 31, the entire area of Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary was divided into 25 parts with participants allotted specific parts to survey. Over 68 took part in the counting. Total number of migratory birds reported during the bird survey was 1,17,022. Last year, the bird count was lesser with a total of 1,10,309 flocking to the Pong Dam wildlife sanctuary in the Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF wildlife) Rajiv Kumar said that the most noticeable increase in the number of birds was of northern pintail, which has increased from 4,665 last year to 15,784 this year. There has also been an increase in the population of bar-headed geese, which was 2,665 more than last year's count. He further said that the lake may have more avian visitors in the coming days as the Siberian birds will be returning from south India and they tend to take a break at the Pong Dam reservoirs.