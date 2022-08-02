New Delhi: As many as 1.12 lakh posts were filled up in six paramilitary forces, including CRPF and BSF in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He also said that over 84,600 posts are lying vacant in the six paramilitary forces.

The MoS also said that according to the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training, 10 per cent of vacancies in the paramilitary forces are reserved for ex-servicemen up to the level of assistant commandant to be filled by direct recruitment.

Further, he said, in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in these forces when the first batch of ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in defence forces.

The vacancies in central armed police forces and the Assam Rifles as on July 31, 2022 stand at 84,659, the minister said in a written reply. He said the government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in these forces by December 2023. Rai said 10,377 posts in the paramilitary forces were filled up till now in 2022, 69,551 posts were filled up in 2021 and 32,400 posts were filled up in 2020. (with Agency inputs)