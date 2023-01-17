Jaipur: A woman died and two people were injured on Tuesday when a portion of a temple in Rajasthan's Karauli district collapsed on them, police said. The incident occurred at a Shiv temple in Sapotra as the victims were offering prayers, they added.

The temple is built on a platform without a foundation and a part of it collapsed while an earthmover was digging land adjacent to it, the police officials said.

The victims were rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur. Fifty-year-old Seema died on the way, while another woman and a man are undergoing treatment, they added. (PTI)