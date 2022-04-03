Nashik: Close to 10 coaches of the Nashik-bound 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devali near Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday. As per initial information, one passenger has been killed and several others have been injured so far due to the incident, which took place around 3.30 pm.

An emergency aid vehicle has been dispatched to the spot. The local tax officer, RPF (Railway Police Force) squad, as well as breakdown squad, have arrived in the area. In view of the incident, three trains have so far been canceled, with three more diverted, as per information from the Central Railways.

More details to follow.

With agency inputs