Hyderabad: The results of assembly polls in three northeastern states -- Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland -- will be declared today with the counting of votes set to begin shortly. While Tripura went to polls on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland voted on February 27. The elections mark the first round of the polls this year, setting the stage for the big show, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, all recorded healthy voter turnouts of 87.76%, 85.27%, and 85.90% respectively. In all these states, the BJP has replaced Congress as the dominant national party and as such is optimistic to maintain if not further improving its standing. The counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will begin at 8 am today (March 2). Postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, which will be followed by EVMs. The results will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission.

For the first time in northeastern states, the Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 assembly constituencies. CEO Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao announced that all counting observers are IAS officers from different states across India. The CEO explained that the polled EVMs are securely stored in strong rooms and will be counted in the presence of the Election Commission-appointed observers. The counting process will take place in 21 halls in Tripura, with three-tier security in place. ETV Bharat brings you live coverage of the results as they unfold. Stay tuned.

Till the early trends start to come in, here is what exit polls have forecast for the three states.

Exit polls in Tripura predict BJP win

The BJP is anticipated to secure a second consecutive term in Tripura, as it is contesting in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of Prem Kumar Reang. While the BJP is contesting 55 seats, the remaining seats are with the IPFT. According to exit polls, the BJP is likely to win between 29 to 40 seats, with Congress-Left projected to secure 6 to 11 seats and TMP potentially bagging 9 to 17 seats. India Today-Axis My India has predicted that the BJP will secure 36-45 seats, Congress-Left will get 6-11 seats, and Barma's Tipra Motha will secure 9-16 seats. Times Now-ETG is the only agency projecting a close contest, with the BJP projected to win 21-27 seats, Congress-Left potentially securing 18-24 seats, and Tipra Motha expected to win 12-17 seats.

In Meghalaya, exit polls predict hung assembly

Conrad Sangma's NPP is expected to become the prominent party in Meghalaya, with projected seats ranging from 18 to 26. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are likely to secure between 6 to 12 seats. India Today-Axis My India predicts that NPP will secure 18-24 seats, Trinamool Congress 5-9 seats, BJP 4-8 seats, Congress 6-12 seats, and United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) led by Metbah Lyngdoh 8-12 seats.

In Nagaland, exit polls predict second terms for BJP-NDPP govt

According to most of the exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are likely to win a second term in the state. The exit polls suggest that the BJP-NDPP alliance is tipped to win 38-48 seats out of 60 Assembly seats and retain power. The Naga People's Front is set to win between 3-8 seats, the Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats while others may bag 5-15 seats.