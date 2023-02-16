Agartala: Over 12 per cent of votes were polled till 9 am in the Tripura Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, 13.69 per cent of votes have been polled till 9 am.

Voting began to the 60-seat Tripura State Legislative Assembly at 7 am, on Thursday. There are 3,357 polling booths set up for the election and the polled votes will be counted on March 2. Voters were eagerly waiting in queues since early morning to exercise their franchise.

The polling began after the booth agents of political parties verified the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) via mock polls. The voters were regulated by the security personnel deployed in polling booths where the outer layer i.e., crowd regulation has been entrusted with the local police force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers. "Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise," tweeted Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the people of Tripura to vote without any fear adding that they are united for change. " People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress. Vote, without fear. #TripuraElection2023," tweeted Kharge.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sabha said "I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time. " He was speaking to reporters while on his way to a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School.

Chief Electoral of Tripura Kiran Gitte shared images of Indian citizens living in the border areas being checked by the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed here. Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote, the tweet from the official handle read.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is seeking a re-election and is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency and his party colleague and Union minister Pratima Bhowmik has entered the fray from Dhanpur seat. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chadudhury is fielded from the Sabroom Assembly seat. He is the face of the Left-Congress combine.

The state is witnessing a three-cornered contest where the ruling BJP faces off with the Left-Cong alliance on the one hand and the Tipra Motha on the other. The Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state's former royal family Pradyot Debbarma, is fighting with Tipraland statehood demand as its poll plank. Though Debbarma is not in the fray, the party has fielded candidates in 42 seats.

The saffron party has fielded candidates in 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies including one where BJP has nominated its candidate. The CPI(M) which is the senior partner has fielded its nominees in 47 seats while its junior alliance partner Congress has fielded candidates in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress has nominated its candidates in 28 constituencies. There are 58 Independents in the fray. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (12).