Rajkot (Gujarat) : Believe it or not, the residents of Raj Samadhiyala village have put up a giant board at the entrance of their village banning election campaigns of all sorts in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is categorically mentioned that political parties are not allowed to campaign in the village and Rs 51 fine for those who don't vote in Raj Samadhiyala village.

This rule of not allowing political parties to campaign is in existence here since 1983. But voting is made compulsory for all. Otherwise Rs 51 fine is collected from the violators. This has been confirmed by Village Sarpanch on Wednesday.