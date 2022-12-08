New Delhi: The results of two state assembly elections and several bypolls highlight people's support to the BJP's vision and commitment to development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing people from BJP headquarters here, Modi thanked them for the party's landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. He said that Gujarat has broken all records and created history by showering love on the BJP despite the party being in power in the state for 25 years.

Addressing party workers here, Modi said the support for BJP shows that people's anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising. He said people had voted for the BJP as it was taking all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest.

"India's future can be made bright not by raising faultlines but by erasing them," he said after BJP wrote new records in his home state by winning over 155 seats and fetching over 52 per cent of votes. The BJP lost to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh though.

The BJP has attributed the party's historic victory in Gujarat polls to Prime Minister Modi's credibility and people's trust in his leadership. The party secured a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state.

"Gujarat ne to kamaal hi kardiya (Gujarat has done wonders)...it has made history as even after being in power for 27 years, the people have still shown so much love for the BJP and voted massively for it.

BJP is part of every home and family in Gujarat...I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat," Modi said as he addressed the workers.

He also thanked the Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. "As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. "I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP and Congress was less than 1%...every issue in Himachal will be raised with full strength and will ensure that the centre supports Himachal in all possible ways," he said.

hile the people of Gujarat have "broken records in breaking new records", the BJP fell behind the Congress by less than one per cent votes in Himachal Pradesh, he noted and said his party's win in Kurhani bypoll in Bihar against the combined might of the grand alliance of the RJD-JD(U)-Congress is an indication of the times to come in the state.

In an apparent attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, Modi invoked the Hindi idiom "Aamdani athanni kharcha rupaiya" and said people have realised that short-term politics will inflict big harm on the country. What will be the situation if such a policy is followed can be seen in our neighbourhood, he said in reference to financial hardships in countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He said attempts were made to fail the BJP-run municipal corporation in the national capital and people were cheated in the process, a reference to his party's charge that the AAP government in Delhi denied funds worth hundreds of crores owed to it. The AAP has ended the BJP's 15-year-reign in the local body and has also got nearly 13 per cent votes in Gujarat.

"There is no doubt in people's mind that if the country is prosperous, everyone's prosperity is guaranteed," he said, asserting that voters have supported the BJP in times of crisis as seen in the party's win in polls held during the Covid pandemic and also when it is working to fulfil their aspirations with a vision of developed India.

In a swipe at the BJP's critics, he said the country needs to know the "games" of people who call themselves neutral. "There is no discussion on those who lost their deposits in Himachal and Uttarakhand," Modi said, a likely reference to the AAP's rout in these states after it made tall claims on its prospects there.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has won his seat by almost two lakh votes which is an impressive margin even in a Lok Sabha election, he said, adding critically that "thekedars" (contractors) have different metrics of evaluating others and the BJP has to advance in the face of these "zulms" (atrocities).

The prime minister said he had seen it all as his every move was savaged after 2002, an apparent reference to the communal violence in the state when he was chief minister, but he benefitted from it by being alert all the time and making positive changes in himself. Those who are lauded all the time have little chance to correct themselves, he added.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, party president Nadda said: "We want to thank our party workers and the voters in Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh. It is a historic win for BJP in Gujarat in Independent India that has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Vikaswad, the story of development that PM Modi instilled in this country, reflects in this massive win in Gujarat."

The BJP president also congratulated Congress on Himachal but said that the saffron party lost by just 0.90% margin in the number of votes. "It is true we won't make the government in Himachal but we have also changed the riwaaj (trend) in the political annals of this state," he said.