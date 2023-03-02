Hyderabad: The counting of votes in Nagaland Assembly polls begins today with the fate of 183 candidates who contested in 59 out of a total of 60 seats on February 27. With over 83% of the electorate exercising their franchise, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed counting observers and general observers to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the process.

Three-layer security has been put in place, including CCTV surveillance of the EVMs that have been transported to the counting centres in the presence of contesting candidates, returning officers, and observers. A total of 16 counting centres have been set up across the state, with different numbers of tables allotted for counting the votes from each assembly constituency.

The counting begins with the postal ballot papers, followed by the EVMs half an hour later. The poll body has deployed a large number of personnel to secure the EVM strong room, where the voting machines have been kept until today. The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a second term in power, with Neiphiu Rio as their chief ministerial candidate.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) fielded candidates in 21 seats. The Congress has stated that it will not ally with the BJP but may join a like-minded secular front to form the government. The National People's Party (NPP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had fielded 12 candidates each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) had fielded 16 and 8 candidates respectively. Additionally, 19 candidates contested as independents.

The results of the election will be declared by the end of the day, and the tenure of the 13th Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12. In the previous assembly elections held in February 2018, the coalition of NDPP and BJP formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister. The BJP had severed ties with its local ally, NPF, to form the government despite NPF emerging as the single largest party.