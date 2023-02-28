Shillong: Meghalaya went to polls on Monday to elect 59 members of the state legislative assembly. Counting of votes in this northeastern state along with Tripura and Nagaland will take place on Thursday, March 2, and the results will be declared on the same day. The previous assembly elections in Meghalaya were held in February 2018, which led to the formation of a coalition led by the National People's Party, with Conrad Sangma becoming the Chief Minister.

Several major political parties contested the elections this year. The National People's Party led by Conrad contested 57 seats, the Indian National Congress contested in all 59 seats, All India Trinamool Congress contested in 56 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party contested in 59 seats, and United Democratic Party contested in 46 seats.

According to exit polls, Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly this year. It is worth noting that Meghalaya witnessed a hung assembly in the 2018 elections as well, where no single party or alliance won the requisite majority of seats. Conrad Sangma had already announced the formation of a government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is contesting to retain power, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress, and other regional parties are attempting to change the government in the North-Eastern state. The Congress and BJP are contesting in 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57, and the UDP in 46.

However, polling in the Sohiong constituency has been adjourned following the death of one of the candidates. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for repolling in the constituency. Voting took place in 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 were categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'.

NPP supremo Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency where he locked horns with militant-turned-BJP leader Bernard Marak. Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla while his wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

The tenure of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to end on March 15 2023. With the results of the election set to be announced on March 2, the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly will have around two weeks to form the government and elect a new Chief Minister. The people of Meghalaya have exercised their right to vote, and the results will soon reveal the direction that the state will take in the coming years.

