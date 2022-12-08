Assembly polls result: 15 neck and neck contests that Gujarat saw on Thursday
Hyderabad: The BJP is buoyed by its landslide victory in Gujarat where it decimated the opposition in a triangular contest retaining the western state for the seventh time. The saffron party won 156 of the 182 seats while Congress and AAP could manage only 17 and five seats respectively.
Amid many one-sided contests, there were some candidates who put up a tough fight against their opponents so much so that one could not tell through the better part of the counting day who would claim the seat.
ETV Bharat has sorted 15 such dead heat contests witnessed today primarily between the BJP and Congress candidates. Here they are:
- With a margin of just 577 votes, BJP's Verendrasinh Jadeja beat Congress' Bhachubahi Aarethiya to claim the Rapar Assembly seat. Jadeja polled 66,961 votes against Aarethiya's 66,384.
- In another similar neck-and-neck competition for Somnath Assembly seat, Congress' Chudasama Kanabhai with 73,819 votes, ambled past BJP's Man Singh Bhai Parmar (72,897 votes) with a margin of only 922 votes.
- In Chanasma constituency, Thakor Ataji from Congress bagged 86,406 votes and defeated BJP's Dilip kumar Thakor (85,002 votes) with a margin of 1,404 votes.
- Congress' Dr Tushar Chaudhary, with a margin of 2,048 votes, won with 66,770 votes, leaving behind Ashvin Kotval from BJP with 64,722 votes for Khedbrahma assembly seat.
- BJP's PK Parmar won with 76,344 votes for Dasada assembly seat, leaving behind Naushad Solanki from Congress at 74,165 with a margin of 2,179 votes.
- In Anklav constituency, Amit Chavda from Congress bagged 81,512 votes and defeated BJP's Gulab Singh Padhiyar (78,783) with a margin of 2,729 votes.
- AAP's Mankwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai, with a margin of 2,779 votes, won with 80,581 votes, leaving behind Ghanshyambhai Virani from BJP at 77,802 votes for Botad seat.
- BJP candidate Balvantsinh Rajput from the Sidhpur constituency won with 91,187 votes -- only by 2,814 votes more than Congress candidate Chandanji Talaji Thakur who managed to secure a total of 88,373 votes.
- Congress candidate Arvindbhai ladani from the Manavadar constituency won with 64,690 votes -- by 3,453 votes more than BJP who managed to secure a total of 61,237 votes.
- BJP's Kaswala won with 63,757 votes for Savarkundla assembly seat, leaving behind Pratap Dudhat from Congress at 60,265 votes with a margin of 3,492 votes.
- In the Limkheda constituency, Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai from BJP bagged 69,417 votes and defeated AAP's Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai (65,754) with a margin of 3,663 votes.
- Congress candidate Chirag Kumar Patel from the Khambhat constituency won with 69,069 votes -- by 3,711 votes more than BJP's Mahesh Kumar Raval who managed to secure a total of 65,358 votes.
- BJP's Sardarbhai Chaudhary won with 55,460 votes for Kheralu assembly seat, leaving behind Desai Monghjibhai from Congress at 51,496 votes with a margin of 3,964 votes.
- BJP candidate Devbhai Malam from the Keshod constituency won with 55,802 votes, 4,208 votes more than Congress' Hirabhai Jotva who managed to secure a total of 51,594 votes.
- AAP's Sudhirbhai Vaghani won with 60,944 votes for Gariadhar assembly seat, leaving behind Nakrani Hirjibhai from BJP at 56,125 votes with a margin of 4,819 votes.
