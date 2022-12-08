Ahmedabad: Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat, has had a shocking start to his political career in the western state as he is losing in the Khambhalia constituency while his predictions that AAP would win more than 100 seats have also been proven wrong.

As per the latest figures, BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera is set to win the constituency leading by over 15,000 votes. Gadhvi, 40, had claimed that the party will win more than 100 of 182 seats in the state. However, early trends showed that AAP was leading in less than 10 seats overall.

Khambhalia assembly constituency, which comes under Jamnagar district, went to polls on December 1. In the 2017 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Congress party. However, this time, the constituency witnessed a triangular battle between Gahdvi, Congress' Vikram Arjanbhai and BJP's Mulubhai Bera.

Also read: BJP sweeps Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel set to take oath as CM on Dec 11 or 12

Gadhvi joined AAP in June 2021 when Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad to inaugurate AAP's state headquarters. The Delhi chief minister had then called Gadhvi's joining the AAP as a "huge sacrifice of a promising career to clean the mess that the ruling party, together with the Congress, had created in Gujarat."

Past winners of Khambhalia

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of INC won this seat defeating Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda of BJP by a margin of 11,046 which was 6.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ahir Ebha Karsan Karmur of INC by a margin of 38,382 votes which was 24.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.13% in the seat.