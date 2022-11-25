Gandhinagar (Gujarat): PM Modi, said, "The country has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on its 75th Independence anniversary. The Gujarat Assembly elections are not just for five years, but this election will prepare the roadmap for the next 25 years of development, said Prime Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally at the Dehgam Assembly constituency in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat on Thursday.

Also read: Gujarat polls: BJP leader welcomes Amit Shah's Hanuman Dada slogan, analyst cautions

This election will chalk out the future course of development for Gujarat. This election will make Gujarat prosperous in the next 25 years and will be known worldwide for its prosperity. Hence, the onus is on you to help in making the party wins more seats in polls."Earlier the Gujarat elections were fought on caste lines. But now, the situation has changed. People talk of development and infra build-ups. Now elections are fought in Gujarat in the name of development. Earlier, Tanker Raj (water tankers) was ruling the roost. Water supply was available to those people whose kin had bagged the contracts. Musclemen were controlling the water supply system in Gujarat. Now every village has access to clean and potable water, said the Prime Minister.