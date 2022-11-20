Ahemdabad: The number of woman members to the Gujarat Assembly in the last 13 Assembly elections in the State from 1960 to 2017 has remained below 10 per cent. Ever since Gujarat attained statehood after being curved out of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960 the State has only seen one woman Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, and only one Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Nimaben Acharya.

Nearly 54 years after Dr. Jivraj Mehta became the first Chief Minister and Kalyanji Mehta became the first Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the reins of the State went to Anandiben Patel. She was at the helm of the State till August 6, 2016, and later had to resign from her post due to the Patidar reservation movement.

Dr. Nimaben Acharya became the first woman speaker of the State Assembly on September 27, 2021. After leaving Congress ahead of the 2007 Assembly election, she joined the BJP and subsequently became the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly.

Election Commission data shows that in the 13 Assembly elections held in Gujarat since the inception of the State only 111 out of the total 2307 MLAs were women. In the 13 Assembly elections held in the State from 1960 to 2017, 2307 MLAs have been elected, out of which the number of male MLAs is 2196, while the number of female MLAs is only 111. This year Congress has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from the Ghatlodia constituency which is currently held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.