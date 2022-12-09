Shimla: As the celebratory vibe mellows down for the Himachal Pradesh Congress a day after it registered a win in the state, the party now faces a question that the entire nation has its eyes on -- who will be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh? Amid all the guesses that the political experts and common masses are discussing alike, Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh has made her move by subtly claiming her right over the CM seat owing to her late husband, former CM Virbhadra Singh.

Claiming that the Congress in the state has fought these Assembly elections in the name of Virbhadra Singh -- who passed away last year in July -- his widow Pratibha Singh claimed that people have voted for the Congress because of the faith they had in her husband.

"We (Congress) fought this election in the name of Virbhadra Singh. People have voted because they still remember and respect his work. His work still speaks to people. He has left a legacy behind" she said, following a rhetorical question -- "Can you ignore Virbhadra Singh's family then? This is the same family which has served the state for nearly 60 years."

Clarifying that she is not claiming to be better than the other CM candidates, Singh however maintained her argument and said that the High Command should also consider what the people of the state want. "I am not saying that I am best suited for the CM seat. But people still hold my husband in their hearts. They believe that the work he did, his wife and son can also do the same. If there is an emotional attachment from the public, there's no harm considering it, right?" she said.

"If I am given the responsibility (of CM), I will have to carry it out in that manner owing to the legacy I carry being Virbhadra Singh's wife. If the High Command thinks I am fit for that post, I'll happily take the honor. If not... if the High Command thinks someone else is well suited to be the CM, that's okay too. We'll follow whatever orders they pass," she said.

Pratibha Singh was entrusted with the responsibility of State Congress by the High Command immediately after her husband's death in July 2021. She had also changed her name to Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on her Twitter handle thereafter. Her late husband was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, who served 6 terms for a total of 21 years as the fourth CM. He was popular among the masses, while many believe that he has barely disappointed people who came to him asking for help.