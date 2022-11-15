New Delhi : BJP has released a list of candidates for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-polls on Tuesday. Raghuraj Singh Shakya has been fielded for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls. Ashok Kumar Pincha has been fielded for Sardarshahar Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan. Kedar Prasad Gupta has been given ticket for Kurhani Assembly bypolls of Bihar. Brahmanand Netam has been asked to contest Assembly bypolls from Bhanupratappur, which is reserved seat for ST, in Chhattisgarh.

Two seats i.e. Khatauli and Rampur vacant for Uttar Pradesh Assembly. There BJP has fielded Rajkumar Saini and Akash Saxena for Khatauli and Rampur assembly constituencies respectively. For taking decision on UP Assembly bypolls, BJP had convened a core committee meeting. As we know that Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls necessitated after the demise of former UP chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Mulayam Singh Yadav. The meeting was attended by State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh and both the Deputy Chief Ministers.