Shimla : Amid heavy police presence polling for Himachal Pradesh state elections begins today. Polling is taking place on all the 68 Assembly seats of the state, the majority of which (44) had come in the BJP's bag in Assembly polls 2017 and Congress was restricted to just 21 seats. The voters are making queues despite cold weather. They have been carrying their Elector's Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and entering polling booths by showing them to security personnel stationed at the entrance of each and every booth of the state.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, 24 woman candidates are in the fray. The state, which has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections, witnessing polling for the assembly election 2022. Although BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance of state and central governments and its vision for the state while Congress is hoping that some of its electoral promises will be a major draw among the electorate.

Aam Adami Party (AAP) too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats. Besides these three parties, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray.