Surat (Gujarat): With battle lines drawn for the Gujarat Elections 2022, rival political parties and their contesting candidates have intensified their campaign in a wide variety of imaginative ways. The intensity of election campaigning is palpable in every city and even in streets of villages in rural areas.

The respective political parties are spending huge money on their branded new products for their campaigns to draw the attention of voters. They are printing their symbols and flags on sashes, clothes, jewellery, mangalsutras, hair buckles, bracelets, and rings that are being distributed to lure the campaign activists.

The electioneering heat has risen in all the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat for which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding two-phase elections on December 1 and 5. Candidates from all parties are working nonstop to get ready for the polling day. Against this backdrop, the election campaign material has become a multi-crore industry.

The textile capital of Surat city is in high demand in times of any election. The election-related accessories are being made in Surat in abundance. Jewellery has also figured prominently in electioneering as every party is giving directives for women activists to showcase respective party symbols even in their mangalsutras.

Lotus, paw, or broom signs are cropping up on pendants and other personal items for special occasion wear. Additionally, buckles designed specifically for women's hair have been produced with parties' logos visibly printed on them. This time around, diamond-studded rings have also taken center stage.

In every election, the Goyal Enterprises in Surat makes campaign materials. They also produce several accessories on demand. Sashes are now in high demand, along with flags, sarees, mobile stands, buckles and bracelets for use on clothing.

Women activists are working hard to support all parties. Candidates provide these female activists with unique sarees. This includes an image of the party's leaders and its symbol. This time, there are two sorts of sarees available on the market: mill-ready and digital print. Additionally, because there are so many North Indians in the entire city, there is a great demand for sarees with digital prints of Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders wear sashes made with a variety of materials. However, this time there is a greater demand for designer sashes (khes). This sash will have katchi stitching and the candidates will appear more appealing as this sash also has mirror work.