Patna: The results of Mokama and Gopalganj by-polls would be declared on Sunday. The Mokama seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Anant Singh from RJD was disqualified after his conviction in a case under the Arms Act whereas a by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

The counting of the votes for both Assembly seats will start at 8 AM on Sunday. The premises of Aryabhatta University has been converted into a strongroom for storing the EVMs used in the Mokama by-election. Election Commission sources said that four companies of CRPF have been deployed at the counting centre and only representatives of the candidates would be allowed to be inside the waiting room. All together 50 counting officers including 16 counting supervisors, 16 assistant counting supervisors and 18 micro counting supervisors will be pressed into service at the counting centre.

Similar arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of the Gopalganj by-election. The EVMs have been kept in the Teachers Training Centre premises at Thave in Gopalganj. Bihar Chief electoral officer HR Srinivas is in constant touch with DM and SP of Patna and Gopalganj ensuring that proper security arrangements are made at the counting centre.

Also Read: Bihar bypolls witness low turnout, JDU and BJP are confident about win

The fate of 16 candidates will be decided on Sunday in Mokama and Gopalganj seats. Out of 16 11 are male candidates and four are female. In Mokama the main contest is between Neelam Devi of RJD and Sonam Devi of BJP. Similarly, in Gopalganj the fight is between Mohan Prasad Gupta of RJD and Kusum Devi of the BJP.

As for Gopalganj, the outcome will be interesting BSP has fielded Tejashwi Yadav's aunt Indira Devi from the constituency seat. Indira is the wife of Sadhu Yadav who is the brother-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Leaders of both opposition and ruling parties have been claiming that will get a thumping victory in the by-elections.

On the eve of the counting, RJD candidate from Gopalganj Mohan Prasad Gupta told ETV Bharat that the people have given their mandate in favour of the Grand Alliance.“From day one we know that the Grand Alliance is winning the seat. The people have given their mandate in favour of the Grand Alliance. I know that I have secured the victory. The Grand alliance has the support of seven political parties and each political party has its own vote bank. BJP conspired against me by spreading the rumour that my nomination got cancelled but I stood firm and people supported me."

Gupta also said that rumour will not help BJP to get any electoral benefit and that he is going to win this seat comfortably. “ People from across the society Muslims, Yadav, Baniya and those from the upper cast have all voted for me," he added.