Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): People, who believe in democracy, will not lose their right to vote at any cost. But when any personal tragedy happens in the family nobody will venture out to exercise their franchise. But a rare incident took place in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly polls were conducted as the sons of a man, who passed away on Saturday, went to cast their votes after conducting the funeral rites of their father.

In fact, Maniram's father died on Saturday morning, and a pall of gloom descended on the Lohakhar village in Mandi district. Despite this, Maniram, along with his two brothers, after lighting the pyre of his father with tears in his eyes, went barefoot from the cremation ground straight to his polling station, and exercised his franchise. There is a lot of discussion in the area about his decision. On one hand, the news of his father's death early in the morning shocked all the villagers.

On the other hand, he has set an example to others as Maniram fulfilled the duty of an aware voter. "Taking the pain of my father's death in the heart, coming directly from the crematorium to the polling station and voting is not an ordinary thing," Maniram told how valuable a vote is for democracy and for the development of the country.

Meanwhile, the voting has been completed in all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people to cast their votes in different areas of the state.