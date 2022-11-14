Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its third list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in December 2022. The name of only one candidate has been announced in this third list.

The BJP has named Jagdishbhai Makwana as is contesting candidate from Wadhwan assembly constituency. The top leaders of the saffron brigade are making all out efforts to post a certain victory in Gujarat to form the government for a seventh time. The BJP leaders are very keen about the State considering it being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The polling for Gujarat 2022 elections is being held in two phases - December 1 and 5. The BJP won 99 seats in the 2017 elections when the Congress gave a tough challenge and won 77 seats. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to change the winning fortunes of the candidates of both the BJP and the Congress in this election.

