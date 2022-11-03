Shimla (HP): Shyam Saran Negi, a 105 year old voter, who has voted in every election since Independence is not the only centenarian to have exercised his franchise from Himachal Pradesh. There are eight voters in the State who are 122 years old. According to the Election Commission 1352 voters will cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State scheduled to be held on November 12.

While the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in the State has the highest number of centenarian voters (72), the Shimla Urban and Kasauli have centenarian voter each. As for the eight voters who 122 years of age, there are Dineram of Banjar in Kullu district, Manoj in Rohru area of ​​Shimla district, Sonu of Bilaspur assembly constituency, Sudha of Jhanduta, Sanjeev Kumar of Baijnath, Gudo Devi of Jaisinghpur, Pooja Devi of Jwali assembly constituency and Vikas Randhawa of Jwali.

The EC has made provisions for ballot papers for voters over 80 years of age and who are specially-abled. There will also be arrangements such as ramps and accessible toilets such voters at the polling booths.