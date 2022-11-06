Solan (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the BJP will buck the trend of change of government in Himachal every five years and retain power in the State. Addressing a party rally at the Thodo Maidan in Solan, the Prime Minister took a veiled dig at the Congress-led coalition governments and said that earlier the country was lagging behind in terms of policy, and from then on people realized that development is not possible without a stable government.

" We left no stones unturned for development. This was the reason why you blessed us again in 2019. BJP has returned to power in several states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. We will also return to power in Himachal Pradesh," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that some "selfish elements" tried to benefit from the instability resulting from changing of government in Himachal Pradesh every five years and hence they want the instability to continue.

Lashing out at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that those who claim to be "staunchly honest" are actually the "most corrupt". He further alleged that if such people come to power in Himachal they will only think about their selfish gains and remain aloof from the needs of the people.

" Himachal must avoid such selfish groups. The development the BJP government has started has to continue. So voting BJP to power in Himachal is necessary. The double-engine government is ushering in development in Himachal and people will choose the double-engine government in the future also," said Modi.