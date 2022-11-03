Solan/Chamba: AAP's election roadshow rally led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to retreat abruptly in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Thursday. During the rally, some teachers from Punjab carried out a protest and threw papers at Kejriwal which agitated the AAP workers and led to a clash between the two sides.

Police personnel, acting swiftly, intervened to save the situation from deteriorating further. Due to the ruckus, Kejriwal had to stop his speech in five minutes while the AAP workers later raised slogans against the district administration and BJP blaming them for the ruckus. According to the eyewitnesses, Elementary Teacher Training teachers from Punjab wanted to meet Kejriwal, and when they were not allowed to, they raised slogans and held opposing banners against the party.

Kejriwal had visited Himachal Pradesh to campaign for AAP candidate Anju Rathore from the Solan assembly seat. The police have taken a teacher who raised slogans into custody. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda also reached Himachal Pradesh's Chamba to campaign for BJP candidate DS Thakur in Dalhousie of Chamba.

Nadda slammed Congress and said, "those who grow up in a big family cannot know the suffering of the common man." Nadda further said that BJP has contributed to the country's development as well as Himachal's development as PM Modi has helped the farmers economically. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also issued economic packages for the people of Himachal but Congress, in their terms, reserved all the advantages for themselves.