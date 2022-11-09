Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its star campaigners' list for poll-bound Gujarat. Among 20 names in total featured on the list including former team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and singer Anmol Gagan Mann, apart from the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are among the names submitted by the party in this list. As for state-level leaders, AAP included Alpesh Kathiria, who represents the Patidar community, party general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Jagmal Vala, Raju Solanki, and youth leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja among others.

Also read: Another Congress MLA quits, join BJP ahead of Gujarat assembly polls

Other leaders in the list include Punjab MLA Baljinder Kaur, MPs Raghav Chadha and Rakesh Hirapura and others. The AAP has so far released the names of 158 candidates for the elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Kejriwal has been leading the AAP's campaign in the state and has held town halls, rallies, and road shows.

The idea of welfare and availing services to the public have been AAP's major poll planks with Kejriwal, in recent weeks, making promises such as ensuring 300 free electricity units per month, free education in government schools, Rs 1,000 allowance for women and a stipend to new lawyers among others.

Among the star campaigners, Chadha is slated to kickstart his campaign on Wednesday in a four-day tour through north Gujarat. After his arrival, a roadshow and a rally will be held in Navsari. In the four-day span, six roadshows and four large public speeches are expected to take place.