New Delhi: With Gujarat Assembly elections set to take place on December 1 and 5 later this year, 48,37,521 registered voters are set to practice their democratic rights in the Western state. With the largely triangular contest this time all set to feature BJP, Congress and the new entrant in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the latter parties have intensified their campaigns in recent weeks to turn the tables in a state that has seen BJP in power for the last 27 years. An interesting statistic has emerged from a press conference by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar where he noted recently that at least 11,842 voters of more than 100 years of age would participate in the electoral process.

In a press conference, the top poll official further noted that absentee voters, including the elderly, can vote through postal ballot by submitting an application to the Returning Officer of the constituency concerned by submitting form 12-D and filling in the particulars. Such an application seeking the facility should reach the RO during the period from the date of the election announcement to five days following the announcement, he further noted. Postal ballots would remain open for senior citizens (80+ years), including centenaries, persons with disabilities and those affected or suspected to be affected by COVID-19.