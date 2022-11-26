Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi took a jab at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a public rally in Ahmedabad on Friday. He said, “I want to tell Union HM, the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you, you'll free the murderers of Bilkis’ 3-year-old daughter, Ahsan Jafri will be killed…which lessons of yours will we remember?”