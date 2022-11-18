Ahmedabad: Leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been making all out efforts to garner a six percent vote share for the forthcoming Gujarat assembly polls 2022; which will catapult the status of AAP to the national level. But to what extent the AAP will achieve a breakthrough, only time will tell.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders were conducting aggressive campaigning in several parts of Gujarat. Delhi AAP leaders were making whirlwind tours in several parts of the state for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 during the past three months. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as well as MP Raghav Chadha, who has been made state in-charge for Gujarat assembly polls, were camping in Gujarat for conducting roadshows, public meetings, and media breifings as well as undertaking publicity.

To attain the status of the national party, AAP will have to garner a six percent vote share in Gujarat assembly polls or the party will have to secure more than four seats in Lok Sabha polls or it will have to ensure a two percent vote share in general elections or being the regional political outfit, the party will have to contest assembly elections in four states.

Taking a look at the past performances of the party, AAP won 28 seats out of 70 in the 2013 Delhi assembly polls, in a 2015 landslide victory, AAP secured 67 seats in Delhi, and in 2020 the party got 62 seats. Whereas in Punjab assembly polls, AAP registered victory on 20 seats out of 112 seats in 2017. But in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the party after winning 92 seats formed the government in the state.

Commenting on AAP prospects in Gujarat assembly polls, senior journalist and political analyst Haresh Jhala while talking to ETV Bharat said, "Securing six per cent vote share will not be smooth sailing for AAP in Gujarat assembly polls. The party has been offering freebies to voters. AAP is also focusing on development as the poll plank, if the party is voted to power in Gujarat. But how much this election gimmick will be converted into votes, only time will tell."

On the other hand, political analyst Pala Varu said, "Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's poll strategy after focusing on smaller states such as Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Himachal, has now been turned towards Gujarat assembly elections 2022. The party will secure a six percent vote share in Gujarat assembly polls easily. Although, AAP didn't pay much attention to UP and MP. Gaining a six percent vote share in Gujarat polls will help AAP in becoming a national party and thereby the party will reap the benefits in 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. It will also help AAP to become a formidable opposition force."