Surat: Aam Aadmi Party's candidate of choice for the assembly constituency of Majura, in Gujarat's Surat district, has an intricate relationship with both the BJP and the bureaucracy. PVS Sharma, fielded by AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, joined the party ranks on November 9. He will be taking on Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi

Sharma traces his early life back to Deogar Konda village of Telangana. Born in 1964, he proceeded to study B.Com. in Hyderabad, thereafter starting what appears to be the 'Gujarat chapters' of his career.

Passing out with a degree in Management and Labour at MS University in Vadodara, he then cleared the Income Tax Examination, starting his tenure in the IT Department in the city back in 1990. Following a transfer to Surat and subsequent 15 years of service, Sharma opted for voluntary retirement to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Significantly, as per reports, the move was advised by the-then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The next decade-and-a-half saw PVS holding several organisation posts, including that of Vice President of BJP Surat City.

The exit came as swiftly as the introduction to the saffron side, however, as on November 9, he joined AAP alleging 'mistreatment and vindictive attitude by the state leadership.'

Sharma is expected to face difficult ground in Majura, however, as he locks horns against Sanghvi, who has already won the seat twice - 2012 and 2017. The Majura constituency sees a diversified voter makeup, with the Jain Marwari and Modha Vanika communities featuring in prominent numbers.

Gujarati Jain Marwaris are the most populous group, with 36,489 voters. Modha Vanik, Khatri, and Ranas are among other communities that can also lead to an impact in the voting pattern, with their total numbers mounting to 24,999. Voters from the Patidar community, too, figure at 24,205, apart from other groups such as SC, ST, as well other North and Western Indian groups such as Punjabi and Sindhi.

Speaking about his upcoming challenge, Sharma equated BJP to a 'directionless ship'. "I Joined BJP in 2007 with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the situation in Gujarat has become like a directionless ship.

Corruption is like a disease, and it will be handled by Arvind Kejriwal. I know Arvind Kejriwal, and Anna Hazare from before the movement. He is also doing anti-corruption activities as an RTI activist. Whatever disease of corruption is there in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal will handle it in the year 2022" he also added.