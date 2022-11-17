Surat: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shifted all its contesting candidates to unknown places in the city amid doubts over attempts by the rival parties to make them withdraw their nominations in the Gujarat Assembly Elections.

The AAP move is said to be an attempt at blocking its candidates from withdrawing their nominations. Several candidates across the state from various parties are changing sides in the last minute as the elections draw nearer. Political experts have expressed a strong possibility that the AAP candidates from Surat's Limbayat assembly constituency may withdraw their nominations.