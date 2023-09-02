After the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's southern surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on a brink to create history as it is all geared up to launch its first space based scientific observatory mission - Aditya-L1 form Sriharikota spaceport, Andhra Pradesh. Here we bring you the live launching of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.