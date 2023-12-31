WATCH HONG KONG NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN FIREWORK MUSICAL TO WELCOME 2024

As the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of 2024, Hong Kong witnesses the city's largest New Year's Eve firework display shortly from now. For Indians willing to be a part of this scintillating and colourful event, we bring to you the live stream of the majestic show here. Hong Kong is two and a half hours ahead of the Indian Standard Time which means it rings in 2024 at 9:30 pm IST. Set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline, spectators are treated to a 12-minute firework musical, surpassing any previous New Year's Eve displays in the city in both coverage and duration.

As 2024 rings, the skyline of Victoria Harbour transforms into a giant canvas with the largest-scale countdown celebration ever seen. The show, themed “New Year New Legend”, features a 12-minute firework display that’s bigger and more spectacular than ever, showcasing the changing seasons and connecting the world as we welcome the glorious and exciting year of 2024 together. To usher in the new year, a group of young performers bring forth some seriously captivating performances.