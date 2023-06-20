Puri (Odisha): The celestial 'Rath Yatra', the annual procession of Lord Jagannath and His siblings Goddess Shubhadra and Lord Balabhadra from Srimandir to Gundicha Temple (their aunt's place) begins today. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the world-famous temple car festival.

The three majestic chariots are ready and brought to the Singha Dwar and parked facing East towards Gundicha temple. The chariots will be pulled with the help of giant ropes by lakhs of devotees. A large number of devotees are present today to see Lord Jagannath on a chariot. Pilgrims arrived from far-off places to take part in the annual temple car ride of the deities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a tour to the US, extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra. He expressed an ardent wish that the divine journey of Lord Jagannath may fill everybody's life with health, peace, happiness and spiritual enhancement.

PM Modi, in his tweet greeting devotees, attached a video clip which showed him taking part in a temple car procession in the past. In his speech in the video, Modi described the Puri Rath Yatra as unique when compared with any other car festival in the country and the whole world. Recalling his past experiences in Gujarat, Modi said this kind of celebration brings together people and cements their unity.

Meanwhile, over a dozen lakh devotees are expected to take part in today's Puri chariot festival. The deities return to Shree Mandir after completing the Yatra and 'Bahuda Yatra' (return chariot festival) will be held on June 28.